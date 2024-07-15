Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.58 Million Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 126.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $235,157,663.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,116,308.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $235,157,663.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,116,308.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Fradin sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $1,731,034.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,676,065.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock valued at $400,713,362. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

VRT stock opened at $89.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $109.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

