Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.60 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 68.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67,434 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at about $63,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

Shares of KRE opened at $52.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.67 and its 200-day moving average is $48.93. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $54.47.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

