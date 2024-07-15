Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.71 Million Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,137 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $610,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in CF Industries by 15,970.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 160,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,372,000 after purchasing an additional 159,700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 42,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $70.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.13 and a 1-year high of $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.69.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

