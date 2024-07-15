Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 235.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,356,000 after acquiring an additional 363,303 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,866,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,562,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 77,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after purchasing an additional 22,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at about $6,799,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

VCR opened at $326.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $247.52 and a twelve month high of $328.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $310.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.79.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

