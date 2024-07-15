Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 2,903 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,996 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,501,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,877,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293,751 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,793,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,030,254,000 after purchasing an additional 144,162 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $813,701,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,372,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,723,000 after purchasing an additional 72,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,758,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,775,000 after purchasing an additional 223,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $901,818.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 144,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,165.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,928 shares of company stock worth $6,475,216. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BK

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of BK opened at $64.69 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.66 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.72.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.