Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 6,012 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,012 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance

RSPH opened at $30.56 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $31.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.00 million, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.46.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

