Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases New Position in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 926.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 26,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Dream Finders Homes Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:DFH opened at $27.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average is $32.84. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $44.38.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $827.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.34 million. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dream Finders Homes news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 23,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $710,709.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,300,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,380,452.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dream Finders Homes news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 23,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $710,709.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,300,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,380,452.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 6,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $165,709.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,209,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,454,656.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,795,188. 70.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

