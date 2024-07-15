Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 255 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIS. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 210.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 713,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,787,000 after purchasing an additional 484,087 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 394,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,962,000 after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 145,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group INC SD increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 130,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 101,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,302,000 after purchasing an additional 30,716 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VIS opened at $240.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $183.29 and a 52 week high of $244.72.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

