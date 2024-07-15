Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 341 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 155,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after purchasing an additional 21,496 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 84,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 54,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Shares of BLV opened at $71.93 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $75.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.15.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

