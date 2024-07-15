Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 6,733 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,733 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 98.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 32,593 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 56,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 65,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 17,995 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 839,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,294,000 after purchasing an additional 76,830 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

NYSE:HRL opened at $30.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.57. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $41.73.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.71%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

