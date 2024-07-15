Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,945 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.08% of Ormat Technologies worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORA. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,566 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,675 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $369,559,000 after acquiring an additional 42,266 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,666 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,072 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 6,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $75.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.51. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.73 and a 12-month high of $85.82.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $224.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.38 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 15.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director David Granot sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $50,393.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,958.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ORA. Barclays dropped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

