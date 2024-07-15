PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) vs. Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) and PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Mullen Automotive has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PACCAR has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mullen Automotive and PACCAR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mullen Automotive $370,000.00 90.11 -$972.26 million N/A N/A PACCAR $35.13 billion 1.54 $4.60 billion $9.64 10.70

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PACCAR has higher revenue and earnings than Mullen Automotive.

11.7% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of PACCAR shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of PACCAR shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mullen Automotive and PACCAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mullen Automotive N/A N/A N/A PACCAR 14.30% 31.71% 12.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mullen Automotive and PACCAR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A PACCAR 0 8 5 0 2.38

PACCAR has a consensus price target of $113.92, suggesting a potential upside of 10.49%. Given PACCAR’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PACCAR is more favorable than Mullen Automotive.

Summary

PACCAR beats Mullen Automotive on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods. It sells its trucks through a network of independent dealers under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF nameplates. The Parts segment distributes aftermarket parts for trucks and related commercial vehicles. The Financial Services segment conducts full-service leasing operations under the PacLease trade name, as well as provides finance and leasing products and services to customers and dealers. This segment also offers equipment financing and administrative support services for its franchisees; retail loan and leasing services for small, medium, and large commercial trucking companies, as well as independent owners/operators and other businesses; and truck inventory financing services to independent dealers. In addition, this segment offers loans and leases directly to customers for the acquisition of trucks and related equipment. The company also manufactures and markets industrial winches under the Braden, Carco, and Gearmatic nameplates. PACCAR Inc was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

