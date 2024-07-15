Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PPBI shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $24.61 on Monday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $30.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.32 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $239.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 1,015.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $110,118.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,399.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Premier Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 215.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 24,893 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,812,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 112,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.