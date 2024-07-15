Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Holdings Lowered by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PKG. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PKG. Bank of America boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.17.

PKG stock opened at $185.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.60. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $132.70 and a 52 week high of $191.39.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.80%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Karen E. Gowland bought 300 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $182.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,618.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,766.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

