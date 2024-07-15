Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,965 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,361 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 75.8% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $148.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.98. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.50 and a 1-year high of $374.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. The company had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. Analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In related news, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $130,110.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,227,934.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Paycom Software news, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $130,110.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,227,934.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.20, for a total transaction of $273,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,023,708 shares in the company, valued at $423,923,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,337 shares of company stock valued at $5,927,323. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

