Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 666,756 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 1,570,693 shares.The stock last traded at $79.21 and had previously closed at $79.23.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Northcoast Research raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Pentair from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.51 and its 200-day moving average is $77.94.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

In other news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $2,089,884.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,534.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth about $173,280,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Pentair by 352.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,577,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,635 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Pentair during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,083,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in Pentair during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,096,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,655,000 after purchasing an additional 484,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

