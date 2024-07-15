Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) PT Lowered to $210.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.96% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Penumbra from $284.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

Shares of NYSE:PEN traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $190.98. The company had a trading volume of 174,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,555. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.70. Penumbra has a one year low of $170.59 and a one year high of $319.67.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $278.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.94 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.20, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,162,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total transaction of $3,014,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 942,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,440,130.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.20, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,162,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,390,604 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

