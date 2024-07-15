Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on July 22nd (NASDAQ:PCSC)

Perceptive Capital Solutions’ (NASDAQ:PCSC – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Monday, July 22nd. Perceptive Capital Solutions had issued 7,500,000 shares in its public offering on June 12th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Perceptive Capital Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCSC opened at $10.06 on Monday. Perceptive Capital Solutions has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $10.12.

Perceptive Capital Solutions Company Profile

Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of entering into a combination with one or more businesses or entities. Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp is based in NEW YORK.

