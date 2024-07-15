PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Sees Large Volume Increase

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 297,426 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 979,514 shares.The stock last traded at $100.42 and had previously closed at $100.41.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.42 and a 200 day moving average of $100.30.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lummis Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

