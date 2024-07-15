Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Gap Down to $3.07

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.07, but opened at $2.98. Plug Power shares last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 10,365,291 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Plug Power from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Plug Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Plug Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Marathon Capitl reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.49.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.11). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 181.96%. The firm had revenue of $120.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.92 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 639,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,304.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Plug Power by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,986,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $189,153,000 after acquiring an additional 999,194 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,800,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Plug Power by 41.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,775,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,813 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,374,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,187,000 after purchasing an additional 102,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter worth $10,687,000. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

