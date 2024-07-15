Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $115.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.86% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.94.
Prologis Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.
About Prologis
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.
