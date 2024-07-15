Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PEG. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.17.

NYSE:PEG traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,327. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $77.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.76.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $95,561.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,500,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

