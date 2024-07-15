Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Shares Gap Down to $18.58

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.58, but opened at $18.01. Pulse Biosciences shares last traded at $17.37, with a volume of 36,767 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Pulse Biosciences Trading Up 1.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.70.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Burke Thomas Barrett purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLSE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 28.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 189,227 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 15.7% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 32.1% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 41,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

