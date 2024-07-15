Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) by 64.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 56,251 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Puma Biotechnology were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crestline Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 34,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 15,897 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 57,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 32,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBYI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Puma Biotechnology Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $3.59 on Monday. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $7.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average of $4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $173.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.12. Puma Biotechnology had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $43.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.53 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Puma Biotechnology

In other news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 18,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $61,753.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,085,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,169,372.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 18,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $61,753.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,085,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,169,372.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Troy Edward Wilson sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $89,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,231 shares of company stock worth $188,765. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Puma Biotechnology Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

