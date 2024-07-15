Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Global Payments Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Global Payments in a research note issued on Thursday, July 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.72 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.73. The consensus estimate for Global Payments’ current full-year earnings is $11.09 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.83 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Global Payments from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.32.

Shares of GPN opened at $97.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.33. Global Payments has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after buying an additional 12,273 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 82,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,499,000 after buying an additional 18,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 255,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,064,000 after buying an additional 15,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $367,422.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,770.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.84%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

