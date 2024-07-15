Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Issued By Wedbush

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report released on Friday, July 12th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS.
Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.33). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.
Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $22.69 on Monday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $25.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.77, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,264,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,943,000 after purchasing an additional 115,318 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,183,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,130,000 after purchasing an additional 234,536 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,935,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,056,000 after buying an additional 286,434 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,669,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,190,000 after purchasing an additional 29,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,532,000 after acquiring an additional 90,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 223.26%.
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.
