Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Issued By Wedbush

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report released on Friday, July 12th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.33). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PLYM. Barclays began coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Up 0.8 %

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $22.69 on Monday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $25.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.77, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Trading of Plymouth Industrial REIT

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,264,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,943,000 after purchasing an additional 115,318 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,183,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,130,000 after purchasing an additional 234,536 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,935,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,056,000 after buying an additional 286,434 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,669,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,190,000 after purchasing an additional 29,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,532,000 after acquiring an additional 90,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 223.26%.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

