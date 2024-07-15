Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Banc of California, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) – Wedbush cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Banc of California in a report issued on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Banc of California’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Banc of California’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Banc of California had a negative net margin of 29.10% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $522.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

BANC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Banc of California from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Banc of California from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Banc of California to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.81.

Shares of NYSE BANC opened at $13.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.79. Banc of California has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $16.08.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Banc of California by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,597,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,192,000 after buying an additional 1,582,941 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,853,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,478 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Banc of California by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,040,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Banc of California by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,997,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 42.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,575,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,180,000 after purchasing an additional 762,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 7,130 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $99,677.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,356.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.01%.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

