Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Scorpio Tankers Inc. Boosted by B. Riley (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Scorpio Tankers in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $3.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.74. The consensus estimate for Scorpio Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $12.20 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

NYSE:STNG opened at $76.41 on Monday. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $40.34 and a 52-week high of $84.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.93 and a 200 day moving average of $72.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.16.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $389.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.46 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 22.84%.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STNG. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,685 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

Featured Articles

