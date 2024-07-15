Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO) Lowered by Capital One Financial

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shopify in a report issued on Thursday, July 11th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Murphy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shopify (TSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.49 billion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.