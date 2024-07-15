Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Decreased by Analyst

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) – William Blair lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Watsco in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 10th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $4.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.43. The consensus estimate for Watsco’s current full-year earnings is $14.10 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q3 2024 earnings at $5.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.12 EPS.

WSO has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.25.

WSO opened at $492.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $476.80 and its 200 day moving average is $433.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.88. Watsco has a 12-month low of $337.58 and a 12-month high of $502.00.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $838,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco by 100.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 58 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

