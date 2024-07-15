Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) Issued By HC Wainwright

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Annovis Bio in a research note issued on Thursday, July 11th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.39) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.40). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Annovis Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.46) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Annovis Bio’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.49) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ANVS. Rodman & Renshaw restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Annovis Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Annovis Bio from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Annovis Bio Stock Performance

NYSE:ANVS opened at $12.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80. Annovis Bio has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annovis Bio

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Annovis Bio by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 357,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 20,588 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Annovis Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Annovis Bio by 6.1% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 36,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annovis Bio Company Profile

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which has completed three Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

