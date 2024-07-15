Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO) Issued By B. Riley

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO – Free Report) – B. Riley boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Okeanis Eco Tankers in a research note issued on Thursday, July 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Okeanis Eco Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $4.27 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Okeanis Eco Tankers’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Get Okeanis Eco Tankers alerts:

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $111.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.19 million. Okeanis Eco Tankers had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 31.86%.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Price Performance

Okeanis Eco Tankers Increases Dividend

NYSE ECO opened at $30.11 on Monday. Okeanis Eco Tankers has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $36.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.24 million and a P/E ratio of 7.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.07.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This is a boost from Okeanis Eco Tankers’s previous — dividend of $0.66. Okeanis Eco Tankers’s payout ratio is 105.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okeanis Eco Tankers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECO. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Okeanis Eco Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $804,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000.

About Okeanis Eco Tankers

(Get Free Report)

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Okeanis Eco Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okeanis Eco Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.