Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Antero Resources Co. Boosted by Zacks Research (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Antero Resources in a report released on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Antero Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 0.18%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AR. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.08.

AR stock opened at $32.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.80 and a beta of 3.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.67. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Antero Resources by 1,311.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $336,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,654.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $1,686,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,032,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,807,503.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $336,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,654.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 476,377 shares of company stock worth $16,326,084. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

