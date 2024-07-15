Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for T. Rowe Price Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the asset manager will earn $2.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.03. The consensus estimate for T. Rowe Price Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.33 EPS.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share.

TROW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TROW

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $118.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.49.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,444 shares of company stock worth $740,408. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.