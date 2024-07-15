Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,827 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 398.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter worth about $58,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $122.80 on Monday. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.62 and a fifty-two week high of $125.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.22, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $941.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

QRVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Qorvo from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on QRVO

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In other Qorvo news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $91,615.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $676,652. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,721 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $472,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,440 shares in the company, valued at $20,544,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $91,615.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,372 shares of company stock worth $4,517,858 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Qorvo

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.