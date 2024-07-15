QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Short Interest Update

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the June 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 446,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

QS Energy Trading Down 12.9 %

Shares of QSEP stock opened at $0.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06. QS Energy has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.09.

Get QS Energy alerts:

About QS Energy

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

QS Energy, Inc develops and commercializes energy efficiency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company's energy efficiency technologies assist in meeting energy demands, enhancing the economics of oil transport, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Its intellectual properties include a portfolio of domestic and international patents, which have been developed in conjunction with and licensed from Temple University of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for QS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.