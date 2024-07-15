Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 1,217 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,401 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.06% of Customers Bancorp worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CUBI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $56.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.16 and a 52 week high of $60.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.09.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $181.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Customers Bancorp’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

