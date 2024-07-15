Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 12,271 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 80.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Cohu were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Cohu by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 41,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 10,587.5% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cohu by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cohu during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cohu by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 31,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COHU opened at $35.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.57 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.06.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $107.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.00 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cohu news, Director William Bendush sold 2,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total transaction of $77,289.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,627.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cohu news, Director William Bendush sold 2,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total transaction of $77,289.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,627.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $88,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,938.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,091 shares of company stock valued at $298,755 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COHU has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Cohu from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Cohu from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

