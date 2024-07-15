Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $552.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $539.73 and its 200 day moving average is $528.18. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.22 and a one year high of $558.34. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.