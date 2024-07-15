Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Shares in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in LivaNova by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth about $626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $51.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.81 and its 200 day moving average is $54.28. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $42.75 and a 1-year high of $64.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Insider Activity

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.28. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $294.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 56,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $3,403,608.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,068.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LIVN. Mizuho increased their price target on LivaNova from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on LivaNova from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LIVN

LivaNova Company Profile

(Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.