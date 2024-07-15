Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 10,571 Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,571 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Performance Food Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 136,167 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in Performance Food Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 148,118 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after acquiring an additional 11,942 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Performance Food Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,349,714 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $175,383,000 after acquiring an additional 56,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in Performance Food Group by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

Performance Food Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Performance Food Group stock opened at $63.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.64. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $52.92 and a one year high of $78.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.03). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.