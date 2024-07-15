Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 551.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,536 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.06% of eXp World worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the third quarter valued at about $3,771,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of eXp World by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,017,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,165,000 after acquiring an additional 168,360 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of eXp World by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 276,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 22,334 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Get eXp World alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.75 price objective on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday.

Insider Transactions at eXp World

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $222,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,454,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,971,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 116,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,030 in the last quarter. 35.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eXp World Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $12.32 on Monday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $25.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.65.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. eXp World had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $943.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

eXp World Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. eXp World’s payout ratio is presently -117.64%.

eXp World Profile

(Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.