Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 4,590 Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,438,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,135,000 after purchasing an additional 29,723 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in CSG Systems International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 832,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,281,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in CSG Systems International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 508,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,070,000 after buying an additional 24,385 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in CSG Systems International by 3.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGS stock opened at $42.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.81. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.56 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.66.

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $270.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.66 million. On average, research analysts predict that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSGS. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on CSG Systems International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CSG Systems International from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

