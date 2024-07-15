Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Holdings in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hibbett by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Hibbett by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Hibbett by 3.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $87.34 on Monday. Hibbett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.63 and a 12-month high of $87.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $447.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.94 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hibbett, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HIBB shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $87.50 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.50 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Williams Trading reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hibbett in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.79.

Hibbett Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

