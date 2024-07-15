Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Shares in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TECH. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,550,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,994,000 after purchasing an additional 392,986 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 3,079,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $237,613,000 after purchasing an additional 25,903 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Bio-Techne by 14.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,862,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,493,000 after purchasing an additional 351,645 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Bio-Techne by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,399,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,132,000 after purchasing an additional 70,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth about $119,771,000. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $77.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.74. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.79 and a fifty-two week high of $89.91.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $303.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.36 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

