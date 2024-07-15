Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 4,970 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,970 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 40.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 99,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,249,000 after acquiring an additional 28,550 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 19,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $932,000. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. StockNews.com lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,787,984.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $23,598,574.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 670,278,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,518,606,176.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at $21,787,984.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,508,181 shares of company stock worth $928,515,288 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $179.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.17. The company has a market capitalization of $210.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.47 and a fifty-two week high of $182.67.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

