Quantbot Technologies LP Decreases Position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its holdings in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in AppLovin by 212.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in AppLovin during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on AppLovin from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on AppLovin from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AppLovin from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.72.

AppLovin Stock Up 3.5 %

AppLovin stock opened at $84.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.86. AppLovin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.32 and a fifty-two week high of $91.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.36.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 51.55% and a net margin of 16.46%. AppLovin’s revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,557,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 118,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $10,784,639.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,641,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,468,938.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at $30,557,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,857,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,251,374 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

