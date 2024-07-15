Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 1,964.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,822 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 11,725.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jim A. Swanson sold 7,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $557,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jim A. Swanson sold 7,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $557,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at $730,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $42,729.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,483 shares in the company, valued at $529,661.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.75.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of COLM stock opened at $78.80 on Monday. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $87.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $769.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.62 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

