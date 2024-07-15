Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 953.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,605 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth about $63,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth about $68,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 1,779.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $49.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.05. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $25.97 and a one year high of $52.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $114.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.81 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $12,854,863.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452,922 shares in the company, valued at $65,715,662.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on VRNS. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.44.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

