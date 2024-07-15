Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Stock Holdings in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) by 85.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,075 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NAPA. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth about $1,387,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at about $878,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000.

Shares of NAPA stock opened at $7.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.24.

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $92.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.19 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Analysts expect that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NAPA shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.86.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

